Shadow Effect Contest Winner!

Hunting Shadows by Martin Grønvold Bøe

Winner $100

Here are more of our favorite entries from the Shadow Effect Contest.

Keys And Shadows by Robert Larrazolo
In pursuit of the Shadow by Massimo Bardelli
Untitled by Michael Ramsey
SF MOMA II by B.Keeler Foster
” SHADOW EFFECT COMP. / MICHAEL ASARO PHOTO C2015 by Michael Asaro
Sauerkraut by Hannah Spence
hidden in the library shelves by Julie Ann Newell
Singing with power and emotion by Julie Ann Newell
Bobby by Robert Daveant
The charade by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Pears on a sill by kerry kellercarranza

 

 

 

 

