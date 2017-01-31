Shadow Effect Contest Winner!

Winner $100 Hunting Shadows by Martin Grønvold Bøe Here are more of our favorite entries from the Shadow Effect Contest. Keys And Shadows by Robert LarrazoloIn pursuit of the Shadow by Massimo BardelliUntitled by Michael RamseySF MOMA II by B.Keeler Foster” SHADOW EFFECT COMP. / MICHAEL ASARO PHOTO C2015 by Michael AsaroSauerkraut by Hannah Spencehidden in the library shelves by Julie Ann NewellSinging with power and emotion by Julie Ann NewellBobby by Robert DaveantThe charade by Marcus HammerschmittPears on a sill by kerry kellercarranza