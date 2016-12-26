Sleepless in Seattle

By Katie Mollon

What city do you live in? What neighborhood?

Seattle, WA: downtown/Capitol Hill

What are some adjectives that describe your neighborhood?

Hipster, trendy, gay-friendly, organic, bustling, historic

How long have you lived there, and what brought you there?

I have lived here for just over 2 months now. My boyfriend and I went to college together in Michigan. After submitting his resume all over the country, he was hired by Boeing. I was excited to move out with him for some fresh scenery and plethora of good music.

What is your favorite thing about this place? Your least favorite?

My favorite thing is probably the scenery. Mountains are just so exciting after you’ve been living in the Midwest for so long. However, the landscape is not inherently convenient for city traffic. My least favorite thing: trying to drive anywhere.

Do you feel that you belong there?

Yes and no. There are certainly many opportunities for artists here that I didn’t have before. But at the same time, meeting people in a big city is challenging.

What is the most common misconception about where you live?

That it’s always raining! While that’s true during some parts of the year, the summer was truly beautiful and sunny. And since I’ve had more than my share of snow in the past – the rain is welcome.

What is a special fact about your city that you have to live there to know?

Seattleites buy more sunglasses per capita than any other city in the nation. See what I mean about the rain? Oh wait, maybe it’s just those trendy hipsters.

What aspect of your city do you secretly love?

Starbucks. I’m supposed to be against the man and buy independently, but it tempts me around every corner.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I live in just one of a handful of unique neighborhoods Seattle has to offer. They all have amazing cuisine… I wish I could afford to eat out every night.