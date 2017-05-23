Soaring

Ibis Drinketh by William Moore

Have you ever wished that you could just take to the skies, to soar high, with freedom and quiet solitude.   Do you long to lift off from the crowded side walks and the blaring traffic horns, and enjoy the insignificant specs from above?  Do you ever wonder what it would be like to hear the big blue rushing in your ears and to get lost in the prism colored clouds? Yes, people have been flying for years, with the help of air crafts and parachutes, but, its not quite like the weightless elegance from our dreams as we sleep.  It’s quite common for children to pretend that they can fly, but, adults wish they could too.

Turns out, it looks like wing envy could be a real thing.  Not all birds can fly, but for the ones that do, the sky is their oyster and every flight is a dream.  Take a look at our feathered beaked friends below and imagine how cool it would be to be a bird in flight.

Glimmering Hummingbird by Tara Lynn
Vultures by Thomas Wiederhold
The Profile” by Kenneth Fasnacht
En atenciÃ³n profunda by Ram Baires
Welcome Swallow 38 by Kurien Yohannan
Something Wicked This Way Comes? by Robert Case
Meet Houdini by Randy Cottingham
Fall in the Sierras by Michael Fuchs
Ladies and gentlemen there will be a short delay in departure by Marc Melander
Tui 35 by Kurien Yohannan
Liberace reincarnated by alan shapiro
Bandhavgarh 007 by Kurien Yohannan
Just for the play by Rafi Raz
Juvenile by Andrea Silies
I m bad by George Cosmin Marin
Bristle by Darryl Block
Karearea 5 by Kurien Yohannan
Flamingo 1 by Andrea Alzmann
Griffin vulture by Rika Guite
~Egret Studies~ by Jeff Johannsen
Hummer by Petra Stanley
Male Grosbeak in the Rain by Brodie Day
Wet Pelican by Kevin Fairley
“Mr.P” by Kenneth Fasnacht
Untitled by Loo Boon Chuan
Wonders of the Natural World by Brodie Day
Dance of the Flamingo by Jen Hendrix
Fence-sitters by Rebecca Raber
Blue-eard Kingfisher by warih j hanggoro
Bird by Adriano Azevedo
Bald Eagle by Karl Eschenbach
Egret takes off by Shaibal Bhattacharya
Pelican Portrait by Dave Gibson
Peacock by Charles Gossett
I’m watching you by Ioana Caravan
Seagull by Filip Molcan
Untitled by Mark Queen
Hawk 2 by Kevin Fairley
Caught it! by Amanda Carta
Ibis Drinketh by William Moore
seagulls by Rafi Raz

 

It’s true that not all birds can fly, in fact, there are eight kinds of birds that can’t take flight.  This doesn’t mean that birds are any less amazing or beautiful.  Did you know that birds go way back, to prehistoric times?  Birds like reptiles are long lost relatives of dinosaurs.  So the next time you see one of these species of the ancient, go ahead and stare in awe.  Just make sure you take your camera to capture them on land and in flight!

