Have you ever wished that you could just take to the skies, to soar high, with freedom and quiet solitude. Do you long to lift off from the crowded side walks and the blaring traffic horns, and enjoy the insignificant specs from above? Do you ever wonder what it would be like to hear the big blue rushing in your ears and to get lost in the prism colored clouds? Yes, people have been flying for years, with the help of air crafts and parachutes, but, its not quite like the weightless elegance from our dreams as we sleep. It’s quite common for children to pretend that they can fly, but, adults wish they could too.

Turns out, it looks like wing envy could be a real thing. Not all birds can fly, but for the ones that do, the sky is their oyster and every flight is a dream. Take a look at our feathered beaked friends below and imagine how cool it would be to be a bird in flight.

It’s true that not all birds can fly, in fact, there are eight kinds of birds that can’t take flight. This doesn’t mean that birds are any less amazing or beautiful. Did you know that birds go way back, to prehistoric times? Birds like reptiles are long lost relatives of dinosaurs. So the next time you see one of these species of the ancient, go ahead and stare in awe. Just make sure you take your camera to capture them on land and in flight!

Free as a Bird

Enter your feathered photos here