Straight Down the Lens

After a recent picture of my son surrounded by berries, I realize that I had more images than I thought where the subject was laying on the floor and I was standing directly over them. I would often have my kids lay down in front of the glass door to the outside to get the decent morning/evening light. It can sometimes present issues with shadows under the nose and cheeks, but it seems to work for the most part. Even for the selfie, it comes in handy with the appropriate equipment to secure your camera in place. No big surprises here, but it does beg the question, “If I’m shooting staring down at someone, how could I make that different or something worth seeing?”