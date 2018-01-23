Sun Salutations

It’s as if your own personal soundtrack plays amidst the rose, gold light of day. The majestic sun rising and falling blanketing us in quiet motivation of a new day and victory of a goodnight. Dusk and Dawn shots can be challenging but even the untrained eye can capture a shot worth remembering. In this video by SLR Lounge there are some enlightening tips about “exposure, color and composition.”

First exposure, it’s all about learning how to utilize your camera’s histogram. Your camera’s histogram is a very powerful tool, as it measures the overall brightness or “luminosity” of your image. You’ll be able to see your highlights, shadows and mid-tones just by viewing the peaks and valleys of your histogram.

The second most important thing in capturing a sunrise or sunset is color. According to ITSJUSTLIGHT “sunlight appears white in color, but contains a spectrum of colors from violet to red. When the sunlight interacts with particles in the atmosphere which are much smaller than the wavelength of visible light, an optical phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering takes place.” So it makes sense if you wait longer before taking your shot, you’ll have more vivid colors in your capture.

Lastly, composition of a dawn or dusk image is very important too. You may want to brush up on the “rule of thirds”, which will only help you with capturing the most dynamic shot possible!

We’ve also included this video by William Patino We think capturing sun stars are stunning and show stopping. William’s video is a perfect addition to shooting a sunrise or sunset! Feast your eyes on perfection!

Now get out and capture your colorful vivid skies!! Upload to share and submit to our Sun Rise, Sun Set Photo Contest for a chance at the cash prize!