Teddy Bears remain iconic figures appearing in children’s literature, nursery rhymes, and movies. They are our furry and plush friends, ready to listen, never to judge or tell a secret. They are faithful in times of frustration, happiness and sorrow. Throughout the years, Teddy Bears often endure a torn arm, missing eye, and frayed clothing. Regardless of these flaws, they lessen our stress in times of separation; provide comfort and security at the onset of infancy and throughout early childhood, and for some—even through adulthood.

Today, photographers capture treasured moments of babies and children with their Teddy Bears celebrating a tea party, walking in the park, and embracing their friends during any occasion.