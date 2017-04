Teddy Bears remain iconic figures appearing in children’s literature, nursery rhymes, and movies. They are our furry and plush friends, ready to listen, never to judge or tell a secret. They are faithful in times of frustration, happiness and sorrow. Throughout the years, Teddy Bears often endure a torn arm, missing eye, and frayed clothing. Regardless of these flaws, they lessen our stress in times of separation; provide comfort and security at the onset of infancy and throughout early childhood, and for someā€”even through adulthood.

Today, photographers capture treasured moments of babies and children with their Teddy Bears celebrating a tea party, walking in the park, and embracing their friends during any occasion.