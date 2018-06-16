He was a true friend. He stuck by you through every nightmare and still made it to the tea party the next day; Teddy was his name and he was a bear. We asked you to capture the teddy in your life. Here are the best images from “Teddy” photo theme A hug will make it better by Margaret CorsonMy Favorite Redhead by Heather LancasterJust Love by Mandy EvansRainy mood by Eugenia KA Journey Home by Talisha (Tally) SachlisTeddy by Ciara D’AnellaA Day Like Any Other by Paul Wullumbottoms by Julie Ann Newell