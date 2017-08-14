The ones we love…

Tomboy

By shellyQ

My baby girl is bold, funny, nutty and full of energy. She loves to entertain a crowd and hates to see anyone left out or not smiling. She will do whatever it takes to get a smile. Whenever I start to take life too seriously she reminds me to slow down and enjoy the laughs.

She loves to be girly and dresses up just like a princess then goes out rolling in the mud and climbing trees with the boys. Mud baths for her do not come from an expensive spa treatment but from a good day playing.

She is a wonderful gift that I will be eternally grateful for. My ‘baby darling’ Accalia.

