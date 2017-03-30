Trains and Cinema

34th Street by Ronnie Ginnever

Photographic images, powerful and dramatic, stimulate and touch our deep feelings of hope, fear, joy, expectation, freedom, chance, speculation, isolation, melancholy, anxiety, sadness, sorrow and more…

The first film to make the rounds of theaters across the country in 1906 was The Great American Train Robbery – a ten-minute film based on a train robbery committed by the Butch Cassidy gang.

My fascination with trains continues.

Here are a few of my favorites:

John Stahl: Imitation of Life, 1934

Frank Capra: Mr. Smith goes to Washington, 1939

Frank Capra: Arsenic and Old Lace, 1944

Akira Kurosawa: One Wonderful Sunday, 1947

Robert Wise: The Day the Earth Stood Still, 1951

Alfred Hitchcock: Strangers on a Train, 1951

Alfred Hitchcock: North by Northwest, 1959

Robert Bresson: Pickpocket, 1959

Tony Richardson: The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, 1962

Terrence Malick: Days of Heaven, 1978

Woody Allen: Zelig, 1983

PT Anderson: There Will be Blood, 2007

subway riders by Ronnie Ginnever
Tunnel vision by Ronnie Ginnever
thru the window of a moving train by Ronnie Ginnever
alone on a train by Ronnie Ginnever
The Arts by Ronnie Ginnever
train station – Queens, NYC by Ronnie Ginnever
lines……. by Ronnie Ginnever
rail yard at Shea Stadium by Ronnie Ginnever
Arthur Ashe Stadium/Rail Yard by Ronnie Ginnever
34th Street by Ronnie Ginnever
Rail yard at Shea Stadium night time by Ronnie Ginnever

