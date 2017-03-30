Trains and Cinema

By Ronnie Ginnever

Photographic images, powerful and dramatic, stimulate and touch our deep feelings of hope, fear, joy, expectation, freedom, chance, speculation, isolation, melancholy, anxiety, sadness, sorrow and more…

The first film to make the rounds of theaters across the country in 1906 was The Great American Train Robbery – a ten-minute film based on a train robbery committed by the Butch Cassidy gang.

My fascination with trains continues.

Here are a few of my favorites:

John Stahl: Imitation of Life, 1934

Frank Capra: Mr. Smith goes to Washington, 1939

Frank Capra: Arsenic and Old Lace, 1944

Akira Kurosawa: One Wonderful Sunday, 1947

Robert Wise: The Day the Earth Stood Still, 1951

Alfred Hitchcock: Strangers on a Train, 1951

Alfred Hitchcock: North by Northwest, 1959

Robert Bresson: Pickpocket, 1959

Tony Richardson: The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, 1962

Terrence Malick: Days of Heaven, 1978

Woody Allen: Zelig, 1983

PT Anderson: There Will be Blood, 2007