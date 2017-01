By Cheyne Gallarde

Vegas is known for its overstimulating environment, overflowing with more glitz, glamour and gaudiness than you can possibly imagine. But what happens when you substitute all those overbearing colors and sparkles for a more subdued palette?

Turn Vegas down a couple notches and you’re suddenly in a pastel-hued wonderland filled with whimsy.

*Thank you to my friend Sion for being my tour guide in this wonderland!*