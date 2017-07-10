Walk In The Highlands

By Guillaume Groult

There is something wild about the Highlands of Scotland. The dramatic landscapes, the constantly changing weather, the snowy and windy peaks of the Glencoe Park, makes the highlands a great place for adventurers to explore. As long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to go there, wandering, hiking from the Lochs to the Munros top, to see nature awaking, to feel alive..

These pictures were taken in May 2016, during my first trip to Scotland, one of the most beautiful place i had the chance to explore.