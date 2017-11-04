Walking The Streets of San Francisco

By Andrew Dutton

I try to walk in San Francisco at least two or three times a week. Usually, I walk from the Powell Street Station, up through Union Square and Chinatown. After that, I walk through Little Italy down to Fisherman’s Wharf. There, at Fisherman’s Wharf, I eat lunch and look over the photos I have snapped. After lunch I circle back along the San Francisco Waterfront and shoot along the piers.

No matter how many times I’ve walked this route, there is always something new and I never get tired of the sights, sounds ,and especially the smiles of the people I meet along the way. What a great place to live and shoot photography.