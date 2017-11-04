Walking The Streets of San Francisco

Mounted Patrol by Andrew Dutton

By Andrew Dutton

I try to walk in San Francisco at least two or three times a week. Usually, I walk from the Powell Street Station, up through Union Square and Chinatown. After that, I walk through Little Italy down to Fisherman’s Wharf. There, at Fisherman’s Wharf, I eat lunch and look over the photos I have snapped. After lunch I circle back along the San Francisco Waterfront and shoot along the piers.

No matter how many times I’ve walked this route, there is always something new and I never get tired of the sights, sounds ,and especially the smiles of the people I meet along the way. What a great place to live and shoot photography.

Market Street (San Francisco) by Andrew Dutton
Cable Car Passing through Chinatown by Andrew Dutton
Headed Into The Sunset by Andrew Dutton
San Francisco Bike Taxi by Andrew Dutton
Street Artist (Pier 39 in San Francisco) by Andrew Dutton
Walking Up To Chinatown by Andrew Dutton
In Little Italy (San Francisco) by Andrew Dutton
Hotel Doorman On Break (Union Square, San Francisco) by Andrew Dutton
A Very Big Boat by Andrew Dutton
Street Car At Pier 39 by Andrew Dutton
Mounted Patrol by Andrew Dutton