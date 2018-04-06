We&Art ( Part II )

By Dominique Sz

As the background, I used the art installation by Marta Krześlak titled “Everything will be fine”, called by the inhabitants of Łódź – Coral Reef.

Participants were, as always, random passers-by.

Also, this time people vividly blended in with the art installation. Persons intentionally stand with their backs to the lens so that their faces do not distract attention from the Coral Reef.

Marta Krześlak was born in 1994 in Wyszków. Since 2013, he has been studying at the Academy of Fine Arts in Łódź at the Faculty of Graphic Arts and Painting. She participated in many group exhibitions, among others in Vilnius, Dresden, Warsaw, and Łódź, he also has individual presentations of his own art in Łódź galleries. She was awarded in the Young Wolves 15 competition in Szczecin, the (Nie) presence in Lublin, received the prize of the Museum of Art in Łódź, the East Gallery award and the prize of the Municipal Art Gallery in the. Władysław Strzemioskiego of Beautiful Art in Łód

Let me know if this time you were able to convince yourself that We & Art can be the essence?