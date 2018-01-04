Winner! Transportation

We Walk a Haunted Land by Steven Ward

Winner!
$100

Thanks to everyone that sumbitted to the Transportation Photography Contest!

No more “Transportation” by Kathleen Bence
Casino Las Vegas by Marcus Hammerschmitt
“6319” by Jeff Harbin
Balloon over Bled by Mickey Bo
Morant’s Curve. by Alex Preiss
Metro Hustle by Aubrey O’Neal
The Commuter by Ilya Beskin
Sunrise Flight Over Full Moon. by Alex Preiss
Mode of transport by Wil of the wisp
Ready to take off by Toni Minchev
Untitled by Dave Laslett
Rails of Hope by Ken Stapleton
Carriage by Alessandro Fazzi
With only inches to spare by Michele Ivy Davis
Broken down Backhoe by Darcy Lajoie
Love of Trains by Rob Heber
Steam Power Transportation by Robert Larrazolo
Top Gun Mornings by Kyle Shaw
” THE GRAVE YARD ” TRANSPORTATION CONTEST MICHAEL ASARO PHOTO C2010 by Michael Asaro
fly the friendly skies by Gail Haberman
War Horse by Rebecca Brann
Sunday evening car show by Chris Zaionz

 

 

