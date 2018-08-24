Wrong Filter, but I Like the Results.

Even though this photo is looking like a cheesy 70’s Post Card, there’s something about it... by Lon Casler Bixby

By Lon Casler Bixb

While the Sand Fire was burning up the California countryside just a few miles away, I was sitting at home comfortably watching it on TV. After staring at the tube for what seemed like hours, which it probably was, I remembered that I am a photographer (not a great photographer, kind of a lazy photographer, but an ok photographer nonetheless), so I decided to get off of my butt, pack up my gear, and go shoot the fire.

Pack up my gear? Yikes! The fire is charring half of California and I still have to get my camera ready. See, that’s where the “kind of lazy” part comes in. I am so not prepared for this type of photography. But I will do my best to get some shots, good shots I hope, and at least have a fun time getting out of the studio and shooting something different.

I open my camera bag(s) and start snatching, sorting, and filling my day bag with everything that I think I will need, but in actuality will not use most of it. I always over pack. It’s getting late, the fire is expanding, so I hurriedly grab lenses, extra bodies, more batteries, a film camera, tripod, canned air, a bottle of water, lens rag, my dog (Silver), my sunglasses, a sun hat, and everything else that I can stuff into my bag. No, the dog doesn’t fit in the bag.

I am out the door. Oh, wait, not yet. I need a few more things. Extra CF cards, another role of film, cable release, lens hood, and then as I am out the door again, I start thinking more artistically, and once again I head back in, this time to pilfer my filter stash, snagging a handful of “whatever” filter my fingers latch onto.

Finally, I’m out the door to shoot the fire with no idea on where to go to do so. I don’t want to get too close, I don’t want to get stuck in traffic, so I figure that I can get a good (safe) shot from the hills of Burbank. I drive pell-mell up the winding roads. Actually, I don’t drive pell-mell it just sounds good to say that. I leisurely drive up the well-paved but narrow roads, past the golf course, and past the famous Castaway Restaurant with the intention of parking near the Starlight Bowl, and then take a short hike to the top of the hill and… Nope! Starlight Bowl has a concert and unless I have a ticket and want to pay for parking I need to figure something else out. I quickly formulate a new plan as the traffic police force me to turn right instead of my intended left.

I drive up to the Stough Canyon Nature Center and park at the bottom of the hiking trail. I can’t see the fire, it’s not exactly the award-winning composition I had in mind, but at least I can see the smoke and it’s making the sun blood-red. Cool. I set up, take a few shots. Take a few more shots. Then take a few more shots. Ok, I’ve shot this to death. So, I decided to get out my filters and play. The first filter, wrong size. The second filter, wrong size. The third filter, seriously? I don’t even know why I own this filter. Last filter, right size, but the wrong filter. Just my luck. I thought I had grabbed an ND filter so I could experiment with some long exposures, but no, this was a cheap Infrared filter. Oh well, let’s screw it on and see what we get.

I capture a few more shots, very red – LOL, and unless I want to hike up to the top of the hill to get a better view, there is not much more for me to shoot here. I look at my panting dog and realize there is no way she is going up the hill in this heat, so I decide to pack it all up and head back to watch the fire on TV. Ya, I really didn’t want to hike up that trail either.

I get home, watch the fire on the news for a bit and then decide to download and Photoshop my fire (smoke) photos. Actually got a few shots that I really like. And surprisingly, the shots with the Infrared filter (basically acting as just a red filter), turned out pretty good.

Moral? Sure. Stop being lazy. Go shoot. And enjoy the equipment you have.

Contemporary Nativity in Naples

Story of the Week

Bad News

Story of the Week