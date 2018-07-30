X-Rays, MRI’s…Read all about it!!!

Still Life by Penny Nannini

The Project

Many years ago while I was in X-Ray school one of my instructors thought of a fun way to show us how IV contrast helps to improve the x-ray. He brought in a tiger lily and had us shoot an x-ray of it. The image was barely visible. He then put some IV contrast in a vase with the lily for a few hours. When we shot it the second time, the image was magical. We saw every single vein in the petals; the stem had filled in, as had the stamen. It was an unexpected and lovely class in botanical anatomy.

Several years later I was at a bookstore looking through some photography magazines. I came across an article on Steven Meyer, a well-known photographer that images flowers through x-ray. His work is both beautiful and inspirational.

I had toyed with the idea of doing my own series of flower x-rays for quite some time. I never really did anything about it until about two years ago while trying to come up with some art to put on the walls of our new MRI center. I started with x-rays of Easter lilies and was pleased with the results, but wanted to do an MRI. As far as I knew it had never been done. Like most photographers, I am always looking for a fresh idea or a new way to see things, and how perfect would it be to combine my two professions?

The differences between x-ray and MRI are vast, so I started at square one to re-learn some of the physics. The first two flowers that I worked with were the dogwood blossom and the tulip. It took all day to work out the details which involved vegetable oil, water, and a lot of frustration, but I eventually got a couple of images that were worth framing. Every time I walked by the group of photos I wanted to do more. I would find myself daydreaming about ways to improve the technique until finally, I had to take time off so that I could make this a project. The images here are the result. Since I shot these I have continued to explore new ideas that I am hoping to work on this summer.

Spooning by Penny Nannini
Spider Flower by Penny Nannini
Quartet by Penny Nannini
Axial Rose by Penny Nannini
Blueprint of a Hydrangea by Penny Nannini
Roses are Blue by Penny Nannini
Center by Penny Nannini
Single Sunflower by Penny Nannini
Still Life by Penny Nannini
One More Tulip by Penny Nannini
Lily X-Ray by Penny Nannini