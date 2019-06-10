D-Day 75th Anniversary

By alan ranger

It seems poignant that my first poppy field workshop in 2019 was today, 6th June on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in Normandy. My ten shots to commemorate 6th June 1944

As the sun rose this morning over these gorgeous fields of red poppies my thoughts went out to the tens of thousands of boys and men who died or were maimed and faced a terrifying landing with their comrades falling all around them.

I sincerely hope that today’s commemorations serve as a reminder to all those who preach intolerance, division, hatred and bigotry that these brave people died to stop the spread of fascism and liberate Europe from the Nazi occupation and tyranny.

While the poppy is associated with remembrance and inspired by the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields” it still represents the fallen and feels appropriate, to me at least, to remember all those who lost their lives in the First World War and in all subsequent conflicts.