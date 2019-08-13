A Concept into a Shot

By Antonello Incagnone

Conceptual art is the foundation of the concept.

not always a shot alone is able to express what the artist wants

Then the visual artist search other ways manipulating their material

altering the shot

multiplying, overlapping, deforming, coloring

sometimes adding, subtracting other

but always trying to get the result

the viewer must think in the end this result

it is his duty

must answer the question

what the author wants to tell me?

What this suggests to me?

The surrealists were masters in this

were able to convey the dream and the psychoanalytic interpretation of which they were the same age

Today we digital cameras and computer

means that they can help us and make us realize what once unthinkable

even those who are less equipped for manual use pencils or paintbrushes, but you need to have the “eye” in the first place and then you have to “study”

Study is necessary because without knowing who we were, we can not say nor who we are, who we will neither.

Il concetto e’ il fondamento dell’arte concettuale

non sempre solo una fotografia e’ in grado di esprimere cio’ che l’artista vuole

Poi l’artista visivo ricerca di altri modi manipolare il loro materiale

alterando il colpo moltiplicando, sovrapposizioni, deformando, colorando a volte aggiungendo, altre sottraendo ma sempre cercando di ottenere il risultato lo spettatore deve pensare alla fine questo risultato

e’ suo dovere

deve rispondere alla domanda

cosa l’autore vuole dirmi?

Cosa questo mi suggerisce?

I surrealisti erano maestri in questo

sono stati in grado di trasmettere il sogno e l’interpretazione psicoanalitica di cui erano coetanei

Oggi abbiamo fotografiche macchine digitali e il computer

significa che ci possono aiutare e farci realizzare cose una volta impensabili anche coloro che sono meno attrezzati ad usare matite o pennelli, ma e’ necessario avere “l’occhio” in primo luogo e poi si deve “studiare”

Lo studio e’ necessario perche’ senza sapere chi eravamo, non possiamo dire chi siamo, ne’ chi saremo.