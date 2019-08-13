A Concept into a Shot

By Antonello Incagnone
21 Apr 2014
Conceptual art is the foundation of the concept.
not always a shot alone is able to express what the artist wants
Then the visual artist search other ways manipulating their material
altering the shot
multiplying, overlapping, deforming, coloring
sometimes adding, subtracting other
but always trying to get the result
the viewer must think in the end this result
it is his duty
must answer the question
what the author wants to tell me?
What this suggests to me?
The surrealists were masters in this
were able to convey the dream and the psychoanalytic interpretation of which they were the same age
Today we digital cameras and computer
means that they can help us and make us realize what once unthinkable
even those who are less equipped for manual use pencils or paintbrushes, but you need to have the “eye” in the first place and then you have to “study”
Study is necessary because without knowing who we were, we can not say nor who we are, who we will neither.
Il concetto e’ il fondamento dell’arte concettuale
non sempre solo una fotografia e’ in grado di esprimere cio’ che l’artista vuole
Poi l’artista visivo ricerca di altri modi manipolare il loro materiale
alterando il colpo moltiplicando, sovrapposizioni, deformando, colorando a volte aggiungendo, altre sottraendo ma sempre cercando di ottenere il risultato lo spettatore deve pensare alla fine questo risultato
e’ suo dovere
deve rispondere alla domanda
cosa l’autore vuole dirmi?
Cosa questo mi suggerisce?
I surrealisti erano maestri in questo
sono stati in grado di trasmettere il sogno e l’interpretazione psicoanalitica di cui erano coetanei
Oggi abbiamo fotografiche macchine digitali e il computer
significa che ci possono aiutare e farci realizzare cose una volta impensabili anche coloro che sono meno attrezzati ad usare matite o pennelli, ma e’ necessario avere “l’occhio” in primo luogo e poi si deve “studiare”
Lo studio e’ necessario perche’ senza sapere chi eravamo, non possiamo dire chi siamo, ne’ chi saremo.