Epcot is my favorite theme park. One of the things that makes it so special is the special events that take place at the park. The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is one of those events.

At this year’s Festival, there was a group of acrobats called Art Defying Gravity. They lived up to their name. I was able to capture some of the amazing things that they did. I have shared the images in this photo essay.