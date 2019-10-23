Bees, Butterflies and Asters

Painted Lady butterfly and bee Abide on Asters hill-slide by Andrea Petersen

By Andrea Petersen
29 Sep 2019

Several years ago our late friend Florence shared with us some Aster seeds from her garden …Although she passed away a few years ago, we see the Asters every Autumn. Flowers grow on the earth as a reminder of those who have gone on before us who left the seeds of friendship behind to remember them by…

When the Asters first began to bud this fall with just a few flowers…It started out slowly with only one bumblebee who came to pollinate in rainy weather, but when more flowers opened more bees and butterflies arrived ( of which we are seeing .mostly the Painted Lady species with a few Monarchs.).I thought it would be the end of the Asters when we had a heavy rainstorm with hailstones…After my husband tied the stems up and got them off the ground the Asters revived to grow stronger.

Two master bees on Asters by Andrea Petersen
Bee after rain on Aster by Andrea Petersen
Self Portrait with Asters by Andrea Petersen
Peace Between Butterfly and Bee by Andrea Petersen
Two bees Share Central Disk by Andrea Petersen
Butterfly with imperfect wings by Andrea Petersen
Painted Lady Butterfly and tiny grasshopper on Asters by Andrea Petersen
Monarch Butterfly with Asters by Andrea Petersen
A Bee Alone Today on Asters by Andrea Petersen
Monarch on Asters and flying Bee by Andrea Petersen

