Una serie fotográfica donde se muestra la experiencia de los alumnos de una escuela rural donde aprendieron a hacer papalotes de papel, el papalote es un juguete muy común en México, lo puedes volar en el viento y divertirte por horas, estos niños de la comunidad Bobashi de Guadalupe se divirtieron el proceso de aprender y de ser fotografiados, así como yo me divertí y regresé a ser niño al tomar estas fotografías, he aquí un poco de la experiencia:

Translation:

A photographic series showing the experience of students of a rural school where they learned to make paper kites, the kite is a very common toy in Mexico, you can fly in the wind and have fun for hours, these children from the Bobashi community from Guadalupe they enjoyed the process of learning and being photographed, just as I had fun and I became a child when taking these photographs, here’s a bit of experience: