Escape to Rockport

By Claire Crocker

The elements that soothe my introverted self are the quiet ripple of waves, the clacking of small stones turning in the rushing water, the cry of gulls and the silence of fog resisting the morning sun’s penetration. I am fortunate to visit Maine’s rocky coast frequently, absorbing the tranquility and simplicity of its elegance. With another visit planned in the near future, I feel compelled to revisit a few previously captured favorite moments. These will have to sustain me for a few more weeks!

