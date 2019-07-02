Escape to Rockport

Happenstance by Claire Crocker

By Claire Crocker
18 Jan 2013

The elements that soothe my introverted self are the quiet ripple of waves, the clacking of small stones turning in the rushing water, the cry of gulls and the silence of fog resisting the morning sun’s penetration. I am fortunate to visit Maine’s rocky coast frequently, absorbing the tranquility and simplicity of its elegance. With another visit planned in the near future, I feel compelled to revisit a few previously captured favorite moments. These will have to sustain me for a few more weeks!

Swirl by Claire Crocker
Shells by Claire Crocker
Trees in Fog by Claire Crocker
Foggy Frog Pond by Claire Crocker
Fogbound Coast of Maine by Claire Crocker
Rocks of Ages by Claire Crocker
Pink Surf by Claire Crocker
Hidden Pearl by Claire Crocker
Happenstance by Claire Crocker

Check out past featured “Story of the Week”