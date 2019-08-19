July 2019

Green Eye in the Next Booth by Dale Scherfling

Every month we select the best images that were uploaded to JPGMAG.  But, what makes a great image, as we all know art can be quite objective.  We are always looking for images that have great use of light.  Where would we be without light…in the dark that’s where.  I am not quite sure where I heard it, but I was once told that if you understood lighting in a photograph, that’s when you could call yourself a photographer.  Another, component to a great image is composition.  How well do the viewer’s eyes move throughout the image, did the photographer use the “rule of thirds” well?  Sometimes, however, all rules can be broken in a photograph and it still speaks magic.

These were the images from July 2019 that spoke the most magic to us.  Enjoy!

Provincetown, MA by John Linton
Lupin flower by Max Ddos
Boom. Boom. Boom by Jeffrey Ringer
Water Lily by teresa B
Spoon Groove by Steven Ward
Swallowtail by Robert R. Gaines
Auditory Periscopic Array by Evan Bornholtz
Foamy by Bob Wall
reflections by teresa B
i choose to leave by mukti echwantono
Follow Your True Path by Tara Roach
Via Leone IV, Rome, Italy by John Linton
Church Yard by David Mihelarakis
Monochrome with red flowers by Roberto Pagani
Young Fox 2 by Lynn Pepper
Female Belted Kingfisher by Evan Bornholtz
rouge-gorge familier juvénile by GERALIDNE
Backyard Beauty by Jeremy Jones
Frost Covered Leaves by Evan Bornholtz
Green Eye in the Next Booth by Dale Scherfling
Original People by Steven Ward
The queen awaits her Mama’s return (and curses the limitation of her seatbelt) by Paula Goodrich
- that lonesome road - by Heather Mellon
Stretch – Sharp-shinned Hawk by Evan Bornholtz
Butterfly on a flower by Max Ddos
Silver Mane by Kristina Krause
Expand your Mind by Julie Ann Newell
Tabac d’Espagne by GERALIDNE
Outdoors by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Scratch – Great Egret by Evan Bornholtz
Fern by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Inland Island by Peter Kurdulija
Hampton Beach Sunrise by Jeremy Jones
Flutter (Daejeon Korea) by Herbert Andrew Dutton
Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in Honolulu by Alex Preiss
Purple echinacea by Max Ddos
Downtown by Jeffrey Ringer
Untitled by Aaron Rodgers
Boats by Victor Sevostyanov
When Hallmark just won’t do… by Bruce Baker
Bald Eagle 3 by Alex Preiss
Tabac d’Espagne by GERALIDNE
Mystery White Moth by Andrea Petersen
Miradouro Graffiti Fado by Mike Allee
Lotus by teresa B
Jerry sitting behind a glass door. by Kevin Schumacher
Toes in a tub by angella veve
Black and white Holstein Heifer by Andrea Petersen
Remember a life – 02 by Giampaolo Lolli
Cairn. by Alex Preiss
Wednesday Morning, No Rain by Lizl (Elizabeth) Bennefeld
Angels on Amsterdam Avenue by Iris Rutkoski
Fall Reflections by Evan Bornholtz

