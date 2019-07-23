June 2019

Rough Angles by John Dorosiewicz

It has been said before, but we will say it again… we cannot believe how fast the year is passing, we’re already at the 6-month mark?  How did this happen?  Perhaps, our head’s have been buried in the sand, enjoying all the awesome uploads from our JPG community members.  It’s an easy thing to do to get lost in all the compositional lines, bursts of color and the rich tones of monochrome.  So here is a big thank you to our community for making June a fabulous month to see!

Here are the best images of June 2019

Rainbow Over Kohala Mountain Road by Alex Preiss
Human Being by Kevin Schumacher
in my garden III by Andrzej Galazewski
Buzzin by Paul Brumit
Tūī 53 by Kurien Yohannan
in the lilac zone by Heather Mellon
Untitled by Stephanie Romainville
in silence by mukti echwantono
Lonely Days by Patricia Van Rooyen
Above the rest by Paul Brumit
Untitled by Chris Vogt
Water Lily in Black and White by Bob Wall
Piéride du chou avec nikon d5600 sigma 150-600 mm by GERALIDNE
Œil pour œil by Stephanie Romainville
Leeds 13 by Tiia Vissak
Spring Beauty by David Mihelarakis
Cystic Fibrosis by Ian Pettigrew
Rough Angles by John Dorosiewicz
Portobello by Carolin Gutt
kitty by teresa B
Most excellent by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Wake by Mike Allee
Belle-Dame by GERALIDNE
impression of a tree in black and white by Carolin Gutt
Solace by Julie Ann Newell
Pollenate by Craig Treadwell
blue doors by Jay Love
Storm watch by Del Green
Stone dry House by jaume Morera Barreda

 

Get out and shoot the world around you!  Then upload, upload, upload to share all your creations and perhaps your images will be featured next!!

Want to see more best of galleries?  Check here!

Ceiling High

Best of …

March, April, May

Best of…