October 2019

October

O hushed October morning mild,
Thy leaves have ripened to the fall;
Tomorrow’s wind, if it be wild,
Should waste them all.
The crows above the forest call;
Tomorrow they may form and go.
O hushed October morning mild,
Begin the hours of this day slow.
Make the day seem to us less brief.
Hearts not averse to being beguiled,
Beguile us in the way you know.
Release one leaf at break of day;
At noon release another leaf;
One from our trees, one far away.
Retard the sun with gentle mist;
Enchant the land with amethyst.
Slow, slow!
For the grapes’ sake, if they were all,
Whose leaves already are burnt with frost,
Whose clustered fruit must else be lost—
For the grapes’ sake along the wall.
-Robert Frost-
Uta by boland rotor
Fawn by Alex Preiss
Ice Gull by Mike Cable
LIBRARY OF CELSUS by David Adler
Sunflower Still Life by Mike Cable
Outpost by Marcus Hammerschmitt
nuthatch going for the goodies by Heather Mellon
Cascatella. by Danilo Battisti
Reflejos Salinos by Manuel Fraile
Shadow by Jean-François Dupuis by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Protest PR by Ernesto Robles
Untitled by Wayne Hatfield
Gurley Farm by Scot Terban
Untitled by Bruce Unruh
Time stands still by Uday Sripathi
Skull by jennifer michalski
01 by Mords Saligumba
Jessica by Alan Black
Fierce by angella veve
Lake Lucerne by Daniel Vegel
Red by Julie Ann Newell
Boat Hotel by Alan Black
Portrait by Jean-François Dupuis by Jean-Francois Dupuis
South Jetty by SamSpade1941
rolling Hills by Todd Hersh
California Poppies by Herbert Andrew Dutton
White-Throated Sparrow (three different poses) by Andrea Petersen
Dreamscape by Mike Cable
Leaf Cutter Bee and fly on Milkweed leaf by Andrea Petersen
Fruit Tree Pruning by Steven Ward
Cuba 2 by Alan Black
two ****s given by Mords Saligumba
Pipeline Surfer 20 by Alex Preiss
Sunrise At Shiloh Wind Farm by Herbert Andrew Dutton
Leafs by Jean-Francois Dupuis
The Remains of the Abbey of Holyrood Palace by Lynn Pepper
COWS IN COLORFUL COLORADO by Richard Knight
Glad I Picked You by angella veve
Train curve by A.J Yakstrangler
Day Lily Macro by Mike Cable
Autumn arrives in a New England town by Paula Goodrich
Untitled by Eric
unwanted by Saroj Swain
butterfly in green background by Saroj Swain
Autumn Breeze by Del Green
The Finger by Freddy Sarabia
Snowbirds! by Drew Makepeace
Popping colour by Saroj Swain
Fall Colors by Bill Cunningham

