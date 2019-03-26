By JamesHarmon McQuilkin

I bought this about 10 years ago at a thrift store in Lodi, NJ. A perfect copy of our first dog, Jenny. My sister Jenny was breeding dogs at the time, and she gave me the runt. When my sister was small, I gave her the nickname of Scrub–of which she loved, not so much my parents. So it made sense to me to give the dog the nickname of Scrubdog. Scrubby has since passed, and this statue became a memorial. The leash is the one she was wearing when she passed. We had to put her to sleep the day before we were to come down to Florida to sign the contract for the house we still live in–7 years now. The pain is still fresh enough to remind me of a very pivotal point in my life. Newly retired and moving from NJ to Florida–along with Scrubby’s passing–left me with a deeply hollowed heart. The pictures that I haphazardly took on the plane down to Florida ( to sign for the house ) became a saving grace. Most of the shots that I took were taken without looking at the subject matter–which were mostly clouds. I worked on the pictures and discovered that I got several random shots of cloud formations in the shape of Scrubdog/Jenny. It was the exact thing I needed to turn a hollowed heart into a hallowed heart. I had to continue to turn my whole life over to the care of my Higher Power. Although the healing process is slow, the pictures were a great boost for a jumpstart back to real living–with love. Dogs model for us the way God intended for us to live. To live a life of devotion, service, and unconditional love. It soon became apparent soon afterward that I had to get another dog–actually 3 more. I also was reminded to keep living a life of service to others. I think more highly of myself the less often I think only of myself. A simple statue has become a powerful symbol.

The Replacements: Nina (Black dog) Tutti (White dog) Chloe (Silky)

Baily (Yorkie)