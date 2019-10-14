September 2019

Rouge-gorge familier by GERALIDNE

From landscapes to still life the JPG community came in swinging and here are the best images of September 2019.

Enjoy!

Untitled by ELIZABETH DELGADO
Come and Watch Me Rotate by Steven Ward
pool break 02 by Oceane Perez
Bee after rain on Aster by Andrea Petersen
Monarch on Asters and flying Bee by Andrea Petersen
People watching by Paula Goodrich
Adorable on Fire by Steven Ward
Belle-dame by GERALIDNE
Yat Rock Rainbow by digitalCG
Flawed by Bob Wall
One Against The Mountain by Todd Hersh
Route 66 Shamrock TX by Bruce Appelbaum
Shadows by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Butterfly with imperfect wings by Andrea Petersen
Untitled by ELIZABETH DELGADO
Footsteps in the Sand by Lynn Pepper
Somewhere on the road between here and there by Martha Hughes
Magic Mirror on the Water… by Peter Kurdulija
Wildlife Photography is for the Birds by Michael Laren
A lighthouse in south France by Max Ddos
Rouge-gorge familier by GERALIDNE
Opening Day – The Sunflower Field – #1 by KassiJo Wyatt
Poppy by Del Green
Dans l’action by Jean-Francois Dupuis
The Shy Bride by Uday Sripathi
Untitled by Gerry Walden
Still life by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Belle-dame by GERALIDNE
Bleaching One’s Fur Is Now the “In Thing” by Evan Bornholtz
Pétros the Pink Pelican, Mykonos Town, Mykonos, Greece by John Linton
Untitled by ELIZABETH DELGADO
Wet Early Fall Leaf by David Piszczek
Untitled by k a r o l ringwelski
Cusp by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Portrait by Jean-François Dupuis by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Lounging, 01 by Ian Pettigrew
Sunset in the lagoon… by Elyseo