By John Linton

The street photographer is an observer of the streets who sometimes captures a decisive or poignant moment. Street photography has been taking place since the earliest Daguerreotypes from 1839. I’ve turned many of my street photos into black & whites as an homage to the many great street photographers in the past who used black & white film. I feel the black and white images help the viewer to focus on the encounter without the distractions of background color.