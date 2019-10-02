Van der Kritz “Amulet”

By Van der Kritz

We get inspired by fragmented and fractured universes, the American Baroque cornucopia, the tense but unified agony of shapes and the fading of people and things deprived of their aura and strength. But we also draw inspiration from the loss of reference and meaning: a distinctive trait of the conditions which generated the miscegenation resulting from the conquest of the New World.

We seek to think ourselves in a pluridimensional way, outside the linear conception of history, conceiving weird and deformed beings which combine very diverse fragments through make-up and the craze for body transformation. Facing a chaotic and sensitive environment infused with the plutonic drive of the original fire that breaks and unites, we create amulets against the scourges of the modernizing system imposed by instrumental reason in Latin America out of all the witnesses and artifacts of our bitter history.

VAN DER KRITZ

From their position as Latin American artists, Alejandra Van der Land (1974) & Matías Kritz (1973), from Buenos Aires, Argentina, make a foray into memory lane through emotional and evaluative experiences in a world-ranked hierarchically by a difference-creating machine, thus questioning, through varied artistic expression, such as photography, articulated collage, installations and video art, the hegemony of western society and power structures that seek to standardize esthetics as well as gender and race symbols.

Using the photographic camera as a thaumaturgical device, Van der Kritz restores the soul of bodies, objects, animals and bones found in memory storehouses (anthropological, ethnographic, natural science and historical museums). Inspired in the wisdom of Amerindian communities (such as the Huarochiri Manuscript, the Myth of the Inkarri or the Selknam Mythology), they offer an option, an intuitively perceived reality not tied up to our own colonized, subordinated and excluded cultural corporeality, a construction based upon sensitive objects and damaged identity fragments, examining the transitoriness, homogenization, violence and invisibility of Latin American colonial legacy.