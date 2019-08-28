By Oceane Perez

This self-portrait series expresses the loss of a loved one and the emotional torment it may come with. It reflects the feeling of depression, but it seems there is still some hope for the person living it.

Theses pictures were originally made for a school exercise. We were supposed to tell a story with 5-7 portrait pictures.

I decided to take the subject into a deeper level and make it my way.

It was kind of a difficult period for me. I was questioning a lot of things, self-doubt did not seem to quit me.

I made these pictures as my form of therapy.